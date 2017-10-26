Coastal Bend resident celebrates his 103rd birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A birthday milestone was celebrated Wednesday as Claude Huff turned 103.
Huff lives at Brookdale Trinity Towers, and a party was put on at his place.
In 1955 Huff founded Huff Marine which is a local boat dealership and repair business, the business is still in operation.
Huff credits his longevity to always working outdoors and not taking any medicine.
