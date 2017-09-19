Coastal Bend residents begin signing up for D-SNAP

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds of people around the Coastal Bend still struggling after Hurricane Harvey lined up at the American Bank Center Tuesday morning to apply for D-SNAP.

D-SNAP, or the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides short-term help for families recovering from a disaster. Once an application is approved, a Lone Star card will be loaded equaling up to two months of SNAP benefits, depending on the size of your household.

Tuesday was the first day that applications were accepted for Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio and Aransas counties. Nueces County residents were told to go to the American Bank Center, where lines quickly formed around the building.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said the process is simple.

"They don't need to bring a lot of forms. They need to bring their identification card, which is key," said Wayne Selter, Health and Human Services Associate Commissioner.

Those already under a food assistance program like SNAP are not eligible. Instead they will receive an EBT card with benefits based on their household size, Selter said.

Registration will continue over the next week. The day you should go is determined by your last name.

