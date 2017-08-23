Coastal Bend residents flock to stores in preparation of storm

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Wednesday, hundreds of people flocked to HEB and other grocery giants in the Coastal Bend to prepare for Harvey. Bottled water, canned goods and batteries flew off the shelves.

The HEB plus on Saratoga Blvd. and Staples St. limits the amount of bottled water to three cases a cart.

Customers said some of the other locations were sold out of bottled water earlier in the day.

HEB officals said they have trucks full of water and other goods coming through out the day and night to restock.

"We don't want them to think that we do not have water coming out way we do," HEB spokesperson Regina Garcia said. "It's just a matter of travel time to get here and loading up the trailer.

Workers boarded up windows at certain locations to preapre for strong wind and heavy rainfall.

