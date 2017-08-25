Coastal Bend residents share photos of Harvey storm damage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in the Rockport area, residents all over the Coastal Bend are sharing photos of the damages they have already seen during this now Category 4 hurricane.

Some of the damages include downed trees, broken traffic signals and blown over carports -- even a collapsed car wash in Taft, Texas. The images are coming from all over the Coastal Bend.

How has Hurricane Harvey treated your area? Be sure to share your pictures and videos of storm damage with us on Facebook, and be sure to let us know where the photos were taken!

