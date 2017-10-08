Coastal bend sees some of the effects of Hurricane Nate

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It may not feel like it, but here in the coastal bend we are seeing some of the effects of Hurricane Nate on our local beaches.

And now the national park service is closing part of the padre island national seashore to drivers because of high tides.

Sunday afternoon the tide was so high it was almost impossible to drive on the south end of Padre Island National Seashore.

As of right now drivers won’t have a choice because rangers have closed that 60 mile stretch of the park to traffic.

People can still drive out to the north end of the park but rangers say the south end is now closed.

Park rangers say they are heeding the National Weather Services warning that tides will rise dramatically by 5 p.m.

The water was so high it was almost up to the dunes making it dangerous for drivers who could easily get stuck.

A a family who drove down from San Antonio to enjoy a day at the beach together and they said they were shocked to see the water so high.

Some drivers tried to brave their way onto the beach earlier but turned around as soon as they saw the water splash against their vehicles.

And not only is the high tide unsafe for drivers but it could be a risk for pedestrians because of the high likelihood of rip currents.

On Monday park rangers will reassess the conditions of the beaches to check if their safe for drivers.

