Coastal Bend smokehouse makes Texas Monthly's top 50 list of BBQ spots

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Smolik's Smokehouse Barbecue has been a familiar name around Mathis for years. The place is now being talked about around the state as one of the best places to eat anywhere.

The place is now being talked about around the state as one of the best places to eat anywhere.

Michael Smolik and his wife Gail run 2 barbecue places in Mathis. One in the downtown area and the other one along Interstate 37.

Recently, Texas Monthly came to town because they heard about the barbecue. Smolik's Mathis barbecue was judged to be so good that it made it onto the list of the top 50 barbecue joints in the state.

Smolik says his grandfather began the family business back in 1928. Since that time, a lot of hard work has gone into making what many people feel is some of the best barbecues in South Texas.

Gail Smolik said this family ran business has branched out from just selling barbecue to offering a number of items handcrafted by local people.

Now they are looking to go online with everything they have to offer.

This family certainly isn't taking the credit for its success. They point to their employees as the backbone of their business. John Rodriguez is the pit-master at the Interstate location while his counterpart at the downtown location Juan Medrano.

Frank is known as the man who had helped to make their barbecue something the whole states talking about now.

© 2017 KIII-TV