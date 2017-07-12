Coastal Bend student wins nationals in congressional debate

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 14-year-old Genevieve Cox, an incoming freshman at Ray High School, displays the Congressional Debate trophy she won at the National Speech & Debate Competition in Birmingham, Al.

In the beginning there were 58 people from all over the U.S. and China competing to be the best in their category. Cox won the National Championship in the Congressional Style Debate category.

