Coastal Bend students help take sock drive to another level

KIII NEWS - Congregation Beth Israel has been collecting hygiene kits, backpacks, socks, and food for the homeless all year but their drive grew beyond their expectations when Coastal Bend Students began accepting the challenge to gather even more supplies for the homeless.

With the help of students from the Tuloso-Midway area, Windsor Park Elementary School, and The Superintendent's Office, Congregation Beth Israel was able to deliver a total of 3,010 pairs of socks to the Women’s Shelter of South Texas, Metro Ministries, and the Good Samaritan.

“We are so proud of the students and staff at Windsor Park Elementary School, the Tuloso- Midway Rotary Club and of course our Synagogue, for providing these socks to the homeless in our community. Since hygiene kits and socks are needed year round, collecting these items will continue to be an on-going effort.” Said Linda Snider, Social Action Chair at Congregation Beth Israel.