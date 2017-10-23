KIII
Coastal Bend Veteran Ram Chavez recovering from heart attack

After suffering a heart attack Sunday, Vietnam veteran Ram Chavez remains in stable condition in the hospital.

Jared Cruz-Aedo, KIII 6:21 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After suffering a heart attack Sunday, Vietnam veteran Ram Chavez remains in stable condition in the hospital.

Chavez is the leader of the Corpus Christi Veteran's Band and is well know for his work in the community. 3News was told that Chavez will undergo open-heart surgery, but a time for the operation has not yet been decided.

