Coastal Bend waterways test high for bacteria

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's Memorial Day Weekend and many will flock to Coastal Bend waterways, but officials are warning that bacteria levels in certain parts of the bay are alarmingly high.

According to the latest test done by the Texas General Land Office, three sections in our area tested high for bacteria levels, while a number of other areas tested in the medium range.

You can see a map of the areas in question at texasbeachwatch.com.

Three areas to take note of are Ropes Park 2 and 3 and the Corpus Christi Marina South. Other areas that tested medium dot the bayfront area, along with a small part of Padre Island -- on the left-hand side of Park Road 22 as you enter the Island -- and a section of Port Aransas Park near Mustang Island.

Officials said those with open cuts or a weak immune system should stay away from water with high bacteria levels.

Warning signs and red flags are being put up at the sections of water that tested high for bacteria. As for area beaches, those in Padre Island and North Beach all tested low, which is normal.

To monitor bacteria levels at our waterways, click here

