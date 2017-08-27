Coastal Bend weather: What's next from Harvey?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tropical Storm Harvey is weakening Sunday morning and centered near Cuero, just east of San Antonio. Most of its effects are being felt to the north, where torrential rains are falling in Houston.

Corpus Christi can expect scattered showers spiraling around the western side of Harvey's rotation Sunday. Winds will also be breezy from the west up around 20 mph. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s under cloudy skies.

By Sunday night, we expect scattered showers to continue with breezy westerly winds in place. It should be cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The Coastal Bend can expect rain activity to increase and winds to become breezier as Harvey's remnants drift back out into the middle of the Gulf Coast Sunday night into Monday as a tropical depression. Winds should pick up between 20 and 30 mph from the northwest.

At this point, the primary flooding threat will be north and east of Corpus Christi, closer to Houston.

Corpus Christi should expect around half an inch to an inch per day through Wednesday. Rain chances then trend down and temperatures warm into the rest of the week and into the weekend.

