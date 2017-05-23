Coastal Bend WWII veteran recognized by City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A lifelong Texan who lives in Corpus Christi recieved a commendation Tuesday from City Council in recognition of his service to the nation and City, and his 96th birthday, which is Wednesday.

Felix Longoria, Jr., is a veteran of WWII and took part in the Normandy D-Day invasion of Europe. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded and also took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

Felix, alongside his son Richard, Kiii-TV's former news director, spoke about the commendation.

"It has been an honor to be here," Felix said.

"Dad is quite humbled by this. He doesn't talk about much of his experiences during the war, but we all know what he did and the medals that he got, and the Bronze Star that he got for his heroism," Richard said.

Longoria is a native of Skidmore, Texas. He was married for 59 years to his late wife Theodosa and raised two children. He is described as being among the last of the Great Generation who endured the Great Depression and WWII.

© 2017 KIII-TV