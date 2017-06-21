Coastal flood advisory issued for Padre Island beaches

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - A coastal flood advisory is in effect for us today.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory at two this morning. It will run through seven tonight. Among the risks are high rip currents, minor tidal overflow during high tide, and flooding along gulf facing beaches.

Officials say driving conditions on the beach will be nearly impossible.

Due to the advisory, the 10th public Kemp's Ridley sea turtle hatchling release has been canceled for this morning.

