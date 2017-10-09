Coastal flooding affect businesses, boats at Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It has been about a week since the Coastal Bend was placed under a coastal flood warning due to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and other weather factors sending higher than normal tides.

Those high tides have impacted restaurants in the Corpus Christi Marina and also boats where some people live full- or part-time.

The coastal flooding advisory was extended until Tuesday morning, and while much of the Marina is on floating docks, some are still in a fixed position, which is a problem for some boats and even a popular restaurant.

Last week, the water rose to higher levels than it has reached in years, forcing Harrison's Landing, a popular Bayfront restaurant, to close early on Thursday. Water threatened to flood their outdoor restaurant dock.

With Monday being Day 6 of the coastal flooding, Marina Superintendent Peter Davidson said it could affect more than just the restaurant. It could also affect boats docked in the Marina where at least 15 people live permanently.

The good news is that out of 17 docks in the Marina, 13 can float, which means those boats will be safe no matter how high the water rises. The other four, however -- including the one where Harrison's Landing is located -- are fixed, and that's where it becomes a problem.

"We're working on a new design of floating docks for the Yacht Club," Davidson said.

That project will hopefully be finished by June of next year. It would leave only two non-floating docks after completion, but Davidson said they want to accommodate boat owners if they feel their boat, or floating home, is at risk.

"If they wish to move, we will move them," Davidson said. "They can move under their own steam to a floating dock until the danger has passed."

As of 3News at 6 p.m., the coastal flood advisory will be in place until 7 a.m. Tuesday and could be extended. The risk should go down as we exit hurricane season.

