Coastal flooding leaves parts of North Beach underwater

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coastal flooding made its impact Thursday on North Beach once again, leaving streets near the Puerto Del Sol RV park under water.
The area is notorious for flooding issues.
A coastal flooding advisory for the North Beach area and Padre Island has been discontinued.
