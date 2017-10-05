Coastal flooding leaves parts of North Beach underwater

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coastal flooding made its impact Thursday on North Beach once again, leaving streets near the Puerto Del Sol RV park under water.

The area is notorious for flooding issues.

A coastal flooding advisory for the North Beach area and Padre Island has been discontinued.

