Cold-stunned sea turtles released by Aquarium, Coast Guard

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Colder temperatures aren't only affecting us this winter. They've also made it difficult for sea turtles.

For the last several days, the Texas State Aquarium has nursed over 600 cold-stunned sea turtles back to health. As it has got a little warmer Friday, the Aquarium and the U.S. Coast Guard teamed up to release close to 200 of the turtles back into the wild.

The Aquarium expects to get more cold-stunned sea turtles on Friday night and hope to release the rest of the rescued turtles back into the wild by next week.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV