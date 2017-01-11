KIII
Cold stunned sea turtles returned to the water

About 84 sea turtles were returned to the water Wednesday at the Padre Island National Seashore after they were found cold stunned during the recent drop in temperature.

Kiii Staff, January 11, 2017

Hundreds of spectators showed up to watch the turtles take that journey home.

Both the University of Texas Marine Science Institute's Animal Rehabilitation Keep and the Texas Sealife Center helped rehabilitate the turtles.

