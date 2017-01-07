Cold Stunned Turtles Found on Coastline in Severe Cold Weather

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - The Padre Island National Seashore Turtle Project is taking care of four cold-stunned turtles they found along the coastline Saturday morning, three of which were found locally. They're being warmed and cared for before they can be released back on the beach when it gets warmer.
