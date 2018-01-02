Cold weather may have played role in death; police investigating

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police say a man found dead early Tuesday morning, may have died because of the cold conditions.

A call for a person down came in to police dispatch around 7:45AM Tuesday. When officers got to the scene at Tancahua and Hancock, they found a 54-year old man on the ground dead.

Police say the unidentified man was wheelchair bound and may have fallen out of the chair and couldn't get back up. Officers say an initial investigation suggests the man died from the elements.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office arrived on scene to pick up the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

