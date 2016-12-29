College Station dance team to perform at Trump's Inaugural Parade

(Photo: Ian Smith)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Chosen from thousands of applicants, the 'Lil and Elite Wranglers are boot scootin' their way to Washington.

"When I found out, I mean, I cried," said Sharon Toups, the team's founder.

"Like, oh my gosh. I was so excited because we also get to miss school for four days," said dancer Ashlea Walsh.

"This is going to be the biggest performance I will probably ever do in my entire life," said Aaron Calliham. "It doesn't get bigger than national."

The team draws its inspiration from the Texas A&M Aggie Wranglers. But dancing in the national spotlight is no easy task. It takes practice and trust.

"The girls have to have an extreme amount of trust to allow the guys to pick them up, and at sometimes, do extremely dangerous moves," said Calliham.

The team is raising money for the trip and the dancers have a message for America.

"We're more than just little kids dancing. We're a team and we all have to work together to make that happen," said Walsh.

"I just knew that we had a lot of work to do and that we wanted to make Texas proud and Bryan and College Station proud, and we're going to do that. We're going to work hard," said Toups.

