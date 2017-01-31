Collegiate High School teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Tuesday that they will be recommending to their board that a Collegiate High School teacher's contract be terminated after he was charged with an improper relationship with a student.

District officials said the incident does not involve a current CCISD student.

According to the CCISD, Brian Sellers was suspended without pay Friday pending an internal investigation. Sellers was then arrested Monday and charged with the second-degree felony.

Officials said contract terminations require board approval followed by a 15-day window for appeals, and a final vote by the board.

"We ask for privacy for those involved as well as for our students and staff during this difficult time," said Collegiate High School Principal Dr. Tracie Rodriguez. "We remain focused on the important work of preparing our students for a productive future."

