Collier Pool opens after reconstruction project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Collier pool officially opened Tuesday.

The pool closed in January to undergo a $2.5-million reconstruction project.

The pool now has six lanes for lap swimming and a splash pad for the kids complete with a big water bucket.



Collier pool, along with others in the city, gives people of all ages and families a fun way to stay active and cool during the hot summer months.

