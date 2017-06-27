Collier Pool opens after reconstruction project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Collier pool officially opened Tuesday.
The pool closed in January to undergo a $2.5-million reconstruction project.
The pool now has six lanes for lap swimming and a splash pad for the kids complete with a big water bucket.
Collier pool, along with others in the city, gives people of all ages and families a fun way to stay active and cool during the hot summer months.
