Collier Pool to reopen with fun new amenities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the record heat, many of your neighbors are heading to City swimming pools to get some relief. 3News got a special tour of one City pool that just got a big makeover.

Before the renovation, Collier Pool was strictly just for swimming laps. Now when it opens in a couple of weeks, it will have some new features that you can splash around in.

Collier Pool has been closed for a while but soon it will reopen to the public -- this time with a zero-entry kids area, a giant water bucket and toys for little ones.

Collier Pool is also the only pool that is open year round. The water is heated during cooler months.

City officials said the pool should open within the next six weeks. They are just waiting on a couple of approvals from the Health Department.

