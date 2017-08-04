Collision on Highway 77 kills 40-year-old mother

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened a few miles north of Bishop Thursday and killed a 40-year-old mother.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a semitruck was hit by the woman's four-door car at the intersection of FM 3354 and Highway 77.

40-year-old Erika Alvarez Galindo, the mother of a 16-year-old boy, was killed instantly.

Troopers said it appears that Galindo thought she could get across Highway 77 in time.

The driver of the semitruck that she hit was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation, but officers did say they do not believe alcohol was involved.

