Comal, Guadalupe River closed due to severe weather

NEW BRAUNFELS - The severe weather threat over Central Texas this weekend forced New Braunfels officials to close the Comal and Guadalupe rivers as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The New Braunfels area is currently on Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Sunday night. Severe storms carrying large hail and heavy winds have been reported just west of the New Braunfels area.

In a press release, officials said they are monitoring the weather closely and are encouraging citizens to “Turn around – Don’t drown”.

The Comal River and Guadalupe River (inside the city limits) are closed until further notice.

