Combat Veterans Association serves free meals to vets

KIII Staff , KIII 12:33 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was out serving a free lunch to Coastal Bend veterans at the Corpus Christi Outpatient Clinic Tuesday morning.

The event went on from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

