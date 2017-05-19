CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Casino & Cabernets! Come and Celebrate the 21st Annual Rockport Festival of Wine and Food on May 27th and 28th. Expect to enjoy a great weekend of wine, beer, food, music, shopping, and the coast!
Admission prices are as follows:
General: $25/ one day or $40 for a two-day pass.
VIP: $60/ one day or $100 for a two-day
Children age 12-21 are $11. Under 12 are free.
Festival Hours:
Saturday, May 27th, 2017
2pm-11pm
Sunday, May 28th, 2017
2pm-10pm
