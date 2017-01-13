KIII
Come Join the 5th Annual Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner

The Annual Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner is your chance to be served by the whose whose in South Texas.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:28 AM. CST January 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Come and enjoy the 5th Annual Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner on Friday, January 20th.

The dinner starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Solomon Ortiz Center

All proceeds benefit the Spirit Center as they provide a place for spiritual, educational and social development of youth in South Texas!

To buy tickets or to learn more about the Spirit Center, visit their website: http://bluntzerspiritcenter.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


