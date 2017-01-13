Come Join the 5th Annual Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Come and enjoy the 5th Annual Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner on Friday, January 20th.

The dinner starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Solomon Ortiz Center

All proceeds benefit the Spirit Center as they provide a place for spiritual, educational and social development of youth in South Texas!

To buy tickets or to learn more about the Spirit Center, visit their website: http://bluntzerspiritcenter.org/

