Come out to enjoy this year's 41st Instituto de Cultura Hispanica Anniversary Gala

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Enjoy this year's 41st Instituto de Cultura Hispanica Anniversary Gala on October 28th at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Marina.

This year, instead of scholarships, funds raised will go toward supporting Hurricane Harvey student victims who were affected by the storm as well as Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico.

If you're interested in attending the dinner, you must reserve your spot. Call 361-244-3960.

© 2017 KIII-TV