Comedian Cheech Marin brings Chicano art collection to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Comedian Cheech Marin was in Corpus Christi Thursday preparing for his collection of Chicano artwork to go on display at the Art Museum of South Texas.

Marin met with Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino Thursday to give a preview of his exhibit, "Los Tejanos: Chichano Art from the Collection of Cheech Marin."

The comedian, who plans to open his very own Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art in Riverside, California, has impacted the careers of many emerging artists with his collection of Chicano artwork, and he is bringing that collection to the Coastal Bend Friday. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Art Museum of South Texas.

Marin will also be attending a sold out lunch and lecture event Friday at the Museum to talk about what motivated him to collect more than 700 works of Chicano art.

