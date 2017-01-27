Comedian Jay Leno coming to Corpus Christi for Stars Extravaganza

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Jay Leno is coming to Corpus Christi and it's all in an effort to help raise money for students here in the Coastal Bend.

Friday, L&F Distributors announced Leno as the headline act for the 2017 STARS Extravaganza. The 14th annual event has grown significantly over the last several years raising millions of dollars for South Texas students. The money raised goes to the Stars Scholarship Fund which is based in McAllen. The goal is to send as many kids to college as possible.

Much of the expense of putting on the extravaganza is underwritten by L&F Distributors and Anheuser-Bush. This allows the Stars Scholarship Fund to send 100% of the money donated by sponsors to the student scholarship program.

Las year the group raised over $1 million though this event and this year they plan to hand out more than $2 million in scholarship money for the 2016-2017 academic year.

The performance will be held on March 15, 2017. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:00AM at the American Bank Center Box Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.

