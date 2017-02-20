Commemorative Selena cups to be sold at Stripes for Fiesta de la Flor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau joined Stripes Monday morning to announce new limited edition commemorative Selena cups going on sale for this year's Fiesta de al Flor Festival.

The cups will be on sale March 1-April 4 at Stripes, and at Fiesta de la Flor Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. The event celebrates the life and legacy of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

For more information about the event, visit www.fiestadelaflor.com.

