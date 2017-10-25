Commissioner Mike Pusley announces run for Nueces County Judge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley announced Wednesday his candidacy for Nueces County Judge.

The three-term Commissioner said it is time to move forward after current County Judge Loyd Neal said he would not be running for reelection.

Pusley will have to resign from his current seat on the commissioners court in order to run for county judge. A new commissioner will be appointed to his seat, and officials said a likely candidate for that could be Corpus Christi Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn. Of course, this would leave a vacancy to be filled on council.

The commissioner will likely face an opponent in his bid for county judge, as it is no secret that current Port Commissioner Barbara Canales has expressed interest in running for that position as well on the Democratic ticket.

Pusley will be running on the Republican ticket.

