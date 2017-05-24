Communities in Schools gets much needed donations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's not one of bigger charity organizations, but its purpose is to help a very specific segment of our community -- students in need.

"We place our site coordinators in the schools to help students removed the barriers that are keeping them from being successful," said Gloria Taylor, executive director of Communities in Schools.

The only way that can happen is through donations, and Taylor said the drop out prevention program relies on them.

"Every dollar counts," Taylor said. "We really try to put all of our dollars back into the school so we can build up our hygiene closets and build up our clothes closets and build up our coat and jacket drive."

On Wednesday the organization hit paydirt thanks to the Evening Rotarians, who donated $7,200 from their Mardi Gras event.

Communities in Schools helps hundreds of students in need each year, reaching out to those who often fall through the cracks.

"We run into all sorts of barriers, like they don't have any clothing. They don't have any food at home," Taylor said. "Sometimes there are some issues, mental health. Sometimes they're suffering from academic needs, attendance needs, behavior issues. Sometimes it's a family situation. They're in dire need of help with electricity. So it's a big gammut of things."

Communities in Schools has been fortunate in receiving donations from some of the biggest donors. The Selena Foundation among them.

"Our site coordinator called me and said, 'I have a big surprise for you. The Selena Foundation is going to give us additional money for our caps and gowns,'" Taylor said.

