Community activist, Abel Alonzo passed away

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Family confirms that longtime community activist, Abel Alonzo has passed away just after 5 p.m. this Saturday at a local nursing home.
According to his sister Rafaela Sanchez, Alonzo had been battling cancer.
Our thoughts go out to the family.
Alonzo was 70-years-old.
