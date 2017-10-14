Community activist, Abel Alonzo passed away

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Family confirms that longtime community activist, Abel Alonzo has passed away just after 5 p.m. this Saturday at a local nursing home.

According to his sister Rafaela Sanchez, Alonzo had been battling cancer.

Our thoughts go out to the family.

Alonzo was 70-years-old.

© 2017 KIII-TV