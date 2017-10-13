Community Center offers free counseling for Harvey survivors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Are you going through some tough emotional times as a result of Hurricane Harvey? Experts said it would not be unusual.

Fortunately there is help out there, and it's free.

"The message that we're trying to get out is that we're here to help," said Jonathan Heyward of Coastal Plains Community Center.

It could be that the bills are piling , or could be you've lost everything -- or maybe you're traumatized by having witnessed the effects of the hurricane.

"Hurricane Harvey caused devastation and not just devastation to property, but it caused devastation emotionally and physically," Heyward said.

People who live within the Coastal Plains Community Center's service area are eligible for free counseling, and that's a total of nine counties around the Nueces County area.

"Now these crisis services are anonymous," Heyward said. "There's no paper trail. You don't have to be a consumer with Coastal Plains Community Center in order to receive these services."

It's a short-term crisis program that supports community based outreach counseling and other mental health services to survivors of natural disasters, and it was made possible by a grant from FEMA; and if an individual needs further help, that's available too.

"They can get psycho-social skills or pshyco-social rehab education," Heyward said. "They can get coping education. Just different types of things to help dealing with the emotional stress of Hurricane Harvey."

The counseling help is available to all ages and is free. For additional information, call the Coastal Plains Community Center's Crisis Hotline at 1-800-841-6467.

