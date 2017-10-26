Community gears up to volunteer for Make a Difference Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The goal of Make a Difference Day is to serve the greater good of our communities and helping others, and you can help on Saturday.

Individuals are urged to volunteer in the community for one of the largest national community service events. 3News teams up every year with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for Make a Difference Day.

A list of different projects and groups for Make a Difference Day can be found on their website.

