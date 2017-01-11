KIII
Community helps Army Veteran that lost everything in fire

An Army veteran recently lost everything he owned when his RV somehow caught fire.

Bill Churchwell, KIII 10:59 PM. CST January 11, 2017

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - An Army veteran recently lost everything he owned when his RV somehow caught fire.  The frightening scene happened at the Wal-mart in Kingsville last week.
 
The man, Chuck Luxner who is also currently dealing with stage four cancer, is now seeing an overwhelming show of support by a group of Kingsville residents. 
 
Sean Mitchell, a cook at Baffin Bay Rod and Gun saw the fire and knew he wanted to help.  He called Aubrey and Sally Black.
 
Sally told 3 News, "we understand you lose everything you own. It's a crisis.  You can't really recover from it right away."
 
The owners of the fishing and hunting lodge offered Chuck a place to stay while he gets back on his feet.  Chuck now has a roof over his head, a warm bed, but most importantly the comfort of knowing he's not alone.
 
They have also started a go fund me account for others to help.  You can find it by clicking here
 

