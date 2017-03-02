Community leaders read to local students for Dr. Seuss Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire Chief Robert Rocha and other leaders picked up a Dr. Seuss classic and read to students on Thursday.

Success by 6 organized the event in honor of Dr. Seuss Day.

Success by 6 is a community effort that is comprised of various organizations. They work with children from birth to 6-years-old.

They feel that collaborating will better coordinate existing programs to increase their effectiveness in the community.

