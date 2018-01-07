CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The community is coming together to raise money for the funeral expenses of Baltazar Cisneros, who lost his life in a house fire Thursday night.

After the fire broke out on Mary street, the 74-year-old was rushed to the hospital with severe burns but later passed away.

Locals who saw the story and wanted to help out the Cisneros family.

They will be holding a bake sale Monday at 11 a.m. outside Logans restaurant on SPID.

All proceeds will be given the Cisneros family.

