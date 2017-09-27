Community working to fix home of injured Refugio football player

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - The family of a Refugio Bobcat football player who was critically injured in a game a few weeks after Hurricane Harvey is getting a special surprise from his community.

Casey Henderson is a junior defensive back who suffered a broken neck in a game on Sept. 22. He was recently removed from the intensive care unit and has movement far ahead of what doctors had hoped for.

Henderson's parents have spend the past two weeks at his bedside, while the rest of the family is staying in a FEMA provided hotel room.

In his absence, Henderson's coach and teammates are working to rebuild his home, which was destroyed in Hurricane Harvey.

"It's been on my heart to try to help the Henderson family just because there's so much devastation and so much, so many needs in Refugio," Bobcats Football Coach Jason Herring said. "You have to pick somebody and this was dear to my heart because it affects four or five kids."

Herring was referring to Henderson's brothers and sisters, who are all in school. He said the effort to repair the Henderson home began just a few days ago.

"We've got a short timeframe because they're going to come home and they need a place to come home to," Herring said. "So we've got volunteers from Saddleback Church in Southern California, we've got volunteers from First Baptist Church in Wimberley, and we've got a contractor from Pflugerville named Brian Miller that's donated all of his work completely for free. He's given us five days, from yesterday until Sunday. All I have to do is provide the supplies."

Herring said the community has come through as well, and showed a stack of donated drywall to repair every room in Henderson's home.

Henderson's teammates are also thrilled that the team, school and neighbors are helping the family.

"That's a blessing, too. I think they're going to be real happy about that," Bobcat lineman Armonie Brown said. "I know they will."

"I think he might cry to be honest," Jamel Lafond said.

Henderson's parents are expected back this weekend and they should be finding a brand new house when they get here.

Several area schools, including Refugio, are planning simultaneous fundraisers this weekend for Henderson during the second quarter of their Friday night games.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV