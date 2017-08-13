Company reacts to sex trafficking hoax

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A company is putting rumors that they are part of a child sex trafficking ring to rest on Facebook.

Representatives with Southwestern Advantage has foreign students here in Corpus Christi who are going door to door selling books and asking if there's any children at home.



This prompted residents to post warnings on Facebook saying the company is a child sex trafficking ring.

Representatives reached out to 3News saying that is not true.

The company, based of out Nashville, has certification proving they are legitimate and has been verified by the Better Business Bureau.

