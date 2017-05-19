Company scouts South Texas for $1.3 billion steel plant

(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

A Taiwanese company visited several sites in and around the Port of Corpus Christi Friday for a proposed $1.3 billion steel manufacturing plant.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, a Port official has said that nothing has been finalized, but the company's top executives, engineers and legal team were all in the area to scout locations for a plant.

The proposed plant was discussed Friday morning at a breakfast by the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation. The Caller-Times said Foster Edwards, who heads the organization, also referenced the "monster company" and its economic potential for the area.

Companies do scout the area for potential projects or facility sites, but at this time no plans have been finalized.

