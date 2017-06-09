Conference informs Coastal Bend on the Mission Preparedness Act

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend's Military personnel and Government members met at the Nueces County Courthouse to learn about the effects of SB 277.

SB 277, the Mission Preparedness Protection Act, is currently awaiting Governor Abbott's signature.

Rear Admiral Dell Bull broke down how this legislation will impact aviation missions of NAS-CC and NAS-Kingsville.

He also discussed the importance of the military to our communities and state.

State Senator Donna Campbell filed SB 277 to ensure that Texas is maintaining the military value of our bases and protecting flight missions that are jeopardized by encroaching industries such as wind farms.

The bill reduces the threat of encroachment by prohibiting subsidies for wind farms in designated areas within 30 nautical miles of the boundaries of Texas military aviation facilities.

