Confusion over the process of selecting our next mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officials at City Hall are working to get all of the options City Council will need to make a decision on when to call for an election to replace Mayor Dan McQueen.

McQueen resigned from the job Wednesday but that will not actually become official until Council officially accepts his resignation at their Tuesday meeting.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson looked into the entire process and came back with the details.

There are more questions than answers when it comes to figuring out how this whole process will play out.

When McQueen resigned, City officials had to figure out how to replace him. So far there aren't many solid answers. Under the City Charter, it appears to many people that the at-large candidate on council who got the most votes in the November election would become interim mayor.

Then, a special election would be called for someone to fill the remaining term for mayor.

"But what's happening is that City Attorney Miles Risley is looking into the law to make sure there's no state laws or anything else that would conflict with that type of provision," City Secretary Rebecca Huerta said. "So he's investigating that to make sure to make a final determination."

Risley said there is a question about the proper interpretation of the Charter with regard to filling the mayor's job on an interim basis.

Attorneys are also looking at what to do about the open at-large council seat and what happens if a sitting councilman who becomes the interim mayor either runs for the permanent spot and loses or decides not to run. At issue is whether they automatically get their council seat back.

Right now, it appears the Charter does not address that.

Risley said research is still underway into all of those questions and he will have the answers at Tuesday's council meeting.

