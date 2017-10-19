Congressman Blake Farenthold hosts "call your congressman."

Coastal Bend Congressman Blake Farenthold, is hosting a conference call Sunday night and has invited the public to attend.

Callers can ask questions about applying for assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, arranging temporary housing, and appeal FEMA denials. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Texas General Land Office along with the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association will also be participating.

The conference starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can c all 877-229-8493 to listen in on the conversation or dial code 115712 to join the call.

© 2017 KIII-TV