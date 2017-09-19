KIII
Congressman Farenthold hosts town hall in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Residents who were hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey had the chance Tuesday to talk to their congressman about relief that the U.S. government has provided so far.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the town hall meeting with a look at what's being discussed.

