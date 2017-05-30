Congressman Filemon Vela discusses Trump budget

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Congressman Filemon Vela is going around his district in South Texas talking about the federal budget proposed by President Donald Trump.

Vela was in Alice Tuesday to give his constituents an update on what the president's proposed federal budget would do to South Texas and Jim Wells County.

"Elderly who are poor, and people who are working poor, and children get hit in a manner that is really unconscionable," Vela said.

It was standing-room-only inside the training center at the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department as residents and area officials listened to the concerns of Vela and others.

"I know it's going to impact our people in Jim Wells County pretty bad financially," County Judge Pete Trevino said.

Billions of dollars worth of cuts have been proposed and are aimed at various social programs. Ann Awalt runs the Community Action Agency, which helps manage many of those programs in Jim Wells County.

"When you pull on any thread of that system, when you start tinkering with any of those programs, you damage the ability of that entire system to respond to families," Awalt said.

Many in attendance vowed to head to Washington and fight any of the social program cuts because in Jim Wells County, nearly everyone is fighting to survive due to a downturn in the oil business there. They said they cannot afford to take another hit to the pocketbooks.

