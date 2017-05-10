Congressman seeks more funding for fight drug trafficking, immigration

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez was in Brooks County Wednesday to meet with many in law enforcement who are hoping they can get more federal dollars to help fight the flow of drugs and immigrants across the U.S. border.

Gonzalez represents an area that stretches from the U.S. border in McAllen to close to San Marcos. Many of those counties are battling border issues even though they are not located along the Rio Grande.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson met with the congressman and came back with more details.

© 2017 KIII-TV