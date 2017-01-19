Congressman Vela boycotts Trump inauguration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Congressman Filemon Vela announced Thursday that he will not be attending the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on Friday.

First reason, an incident the congressman says happened two days ago where 40 migrant students from his district who are in Washington for the inauguration were allegedly subjected to racial comments and spit upon by people Vela claims were Trump supporters.

Vela also cited Trump"s lack of a Hispanic representation in his cabinet as another reason he will not be attending.

Over 60 members of congress have said they will boycott Friday's inauguration.

(© 2017 KIII)